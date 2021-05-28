﻿
michelle-keegan

Michelle Keegan's gorgeous floral dress has fans saying the same thing

Spring-ready in florals!

Fiona Ward

Michelle Keegan looked stunning a summery floral dress in a new snap on Instagram on Thursday - and all her fans are in love with it.

The waist-cinching linen-look dress, £40, had the actress' followers rushing to comment on the photo, and husband Mark Wright couldn't resist either!

He simply posted a couple of loving emojis beneath the snap, which saw Michelle posing in her dress in a countryside location.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan celebrates her new Very collection

Other fans quickly commented on how beautiful the star looked, with one writing: "You are something else," and another adding: "You are literally a dream! So beautiful." Others flooded the comments section with heart-eyed emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan)


MICHELLE WEARS: Linen look midi dress, £40, Very

In her caption, Michelle reminisced: "Who remembers holding buttercup flowers under friends' chins in school to test whether they liked butter or not?? Dress is from my latest Summer collection @veryuk."

It's been a happy week for the Brassic actor and her husband Mark, who recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

hm-dress

SHOP SIMILAR: Linen-blend dress, £24.99, H&M

SHOP NOW

Mark shared a sweet post on Instagram to mark the milestone, along with some gorgeous photos of the couple. "6 years just like that!! Feels brand new every day. Happy anniversary Treac. I Love you," he wrote in the caption.

The famous couple married at Hengrave Hall in Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, in a luxurious celebration that was exclusively featured in HELLO!.

michelle-keegan-wedding-dress

Mark and Michelle's beautiful wedding was featured in HELLO!

Michelle's stunning Galia Lahav wedding gown was adorned with French lace and Swarovski crystals. It featured a cascading silk tulle fishtail and a plunging lace-trimmed deep-V back, which she teamed with a delicate veil from Peter Langner.

Mark told HELLO! at the time: "She looked so amazing. Her wedding dress was just perfect." How adorable is that?

