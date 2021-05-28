Michelle Keegan's gorgeous floral dress has fans saying the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan looked stunning a summery floral dress in a new snap on Instagram on Thursday - and all her fans are in love with it.

The waist-cinching linen-look dress, £40, had the actress' followers rushing to comment on the photo, and husband Mark Wright couldn't resist either!

He simply posted a couple of loving emojis beneath the snap, which saw Michelle posing in her dress in a countryside location.

Other fans quickly commented on how beautiful the star looked, with one writing: "You are something else," and another adding: "You are literally a dream! So beautiful." Others flooded the comments section with heart-eyed emojis.



MICHELLE WEARS: Linen look midi dress, £40, Very

In her caption, Michelle reminisced: "Who remembers holding buttercup flowers under friends' chins in school to test whether they liked butter or not?? Dress is from my latest Summer collection @veryuk."

It's been a happy week for the Brassic actor and her husband Mark, who recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

SHOP SIMILAR: Linen-blend dress, £24.99, H&M

Mark shared a sweet post on Instagram to mark the milestone, along with some gorgeous photos of the couple. "6 years just like that!! Feels brand new every day. Happy anniversary Treac. I Love you," he wrote in the caption.

The famous couple married at Hengrave Hall in Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, in a luxurious celebration that was exclusively featured in HELLO!.

Mark and Michelle's beautiful wedding was featured in HELLO!

Michelle's stunning Galia Lahav wedding gown was adorned with French lace and Swarovski crystals. It featured a cascading silk tulle fishtail and a plunging lace-trimmed deep-V back, which she teamed with a delicate veil from Peter Langner.

Mark told HELLO! at the time: "She looked so amazing. Her wedding dress was just perfect." How adorable is that?

