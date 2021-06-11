Kate Garraway's wrap dress is so flattering – and she looks amazing The GMB star looked radiant in a ginger number

Kate Garraway emerged in yet another gorgeous look on Friday – and this might be one of her most flattering outfits to date. The Good Morning Britain presenter emerged in a chic gingham dress while heading out in London, and we're loving her on-trend attire.

The 54-year-old star turned heads in a figure-hugging gingham wrap dress with a deep V neckline and a fabric belt cinching her in at the waist.

The ultra-flattering frock was a midaxi length and boasted cute collar detailing – how chic!

WATCH: Kate Garraway jets off on first holiday without husband Derek Draper

Kate dressed the stylish number down with a white cardigan and matching leather ankle boots, but we think it would look perfect with a strappy heel or a pair of summery wedges.

Gingham is so on trend this summer and you really can't go wrong with a dress in this print. Whether you're after a midi number, leg-baring mini or puff-sleeved version, the high street is full of great options right now.

Kate looked stunning in a gingham dress

We're particularly loving this wrap-over style from New Look. Team it with a straw bag and chunky dad sandals for the ultimate day off vibes.

That wasn't the only funky frock Kate rocked on Friday since the presenter hosted GMB earlier in the day wearing a strawberry print dress from POM Amsterdam.

Black Gingham Puff Sleeve Dress, £25.99, New Look

The bright pink number is totally gorgeous, featuring a tiered skirt and pretty button-down detailing. The perfect holiday dress - and there's only a few sizes left in stock!

Kate previously confessed her wardrobe is brimming with beautiful dresses, revealing she's guilty of holding onto items for far too long.

Strawberry Pink Dress, £139, Trouva

She told the Daily Express: "[I'm] a hoarder – I have to be dragged to the charity shop to get rid of things. In a way, it’s a good thing.

"I’m so glad I kept my high-waisted D&G flares because they’re back in fashion and I’m wearing them again.

"That said, I’ll wear something to work that’s been languishing in my wardrobe for years and ask Susanna Reid (her Good Morning Britain co-host) whether I should bin it or keep it – I call it my morning assessment!"

