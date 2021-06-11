Victoria Beckham surprises in super slinky cut-out dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham posted a very glamorous snap on her Instagram on Friday afternoon. The former Spice Girls star wowed in a slinky cut-out dress, leaving fans awestruck with her latest outfit choice.

The 47-year-old star showcased her trademark pout as she promoted her new lip tint, applying the product in what appeared to be her enviable modern bathroom.

It was her dress that really caught fans' attention, however, with the mother-of-four showing off her lithe figure in the elegant eveningwear.

The frock boasted a cute keyhole detail at the neck and a triangular cut-out at the waist, offering a glimpse of her toned stomach.

She captioned the post: "Amour is the perfect lip tint to match your No. 2 Lip Definer (my personal favourite), I’m obsessed! It’s natural but defined, warm and peachy". It was soon inundated with heart-eye emojis from fans, who declared she looked "beautiful" and told her they "love the dress".

Victoria looked incredible in a cut-out dress

Sadly her 'Long Sleeve Triangle Cut-Out Dress' is completely out of stock, but it's got us dreaming of adding a cut-out detail dress to our summer wardrobes!

& Other Stories has a cute, soft grey number with cut-outs on the waistline, which we reckon wouldn't look out of place in Victoria's wardrobe.

Voluminous Cut Out Midi Dress, £85, & Other Stories

Victoria has had a busy week, unveiling her new Pride 2021 T-shirt on Wednesday – and it pays tribute to her time with the Spice Girls.

The fashion designer posed on the staircase at the London home she shares with husband David Beckham, teaming her 'Proud and wannabe your lover' slogan tee with a pair of incredible flared jeans.

VB unveiled her new Spice Girls themed Pride 2021 T-shirt

Victoria – who teamed up with Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C to create the T-shirt – said in a statement: "Pride to me is a celebration of being completely yourself and this year’s T-shirt is a reminder of that.

"The Spice Girls really championed accepting yourself and others, being kind, having fun and just living your best life."

All profits will be donated to the Albert Kennedy Trust, a charity working towards ending LGBQT+ youth homelessness.

