Victoria Beckham strikes a power pose in leg-lengthening jeans and Spice Girls tee

Victoria Beckham just made Spice Girls fans very happy with her latest announcement. The 46-year-old star unveiled her new Pride 2021 T-shirt on Wednesday – and it pays tribute to her time with the iconic girl band.

The fashion designer posed on the staircase at the London home she shares with husband David Beckham, teaming her 'Proud and wannabe your lover' slogan tee with a pair of incredible flared jeans.

Victoria proved she hadn't forgotten her roots as she flashed a peace sign and showcased her trademark Posh Spice pout in her Instagram post.

The star wrote: "Obsessed with our #Pride2021 T-shirt! Shop now at victoriabeckham.com, 100% of proceeds go to @aktcharity, to continue funding the amazing work they do to combat LGBQT+ youth homelessness in the UK. I can’t wait to see you wearing yours, please tag me in your pictures! x VB".

Victoria – who teamed up with Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C to create the T-shirt – said in a statement: "Pride to me is a celebration of being completely yourself and this year’s T-shirt is a reminder of that.

Victoria Beckham showed off her new Spice Girls Pride 2021 T-shirt

"The Spice Girls really championed accepting yourself and others, being kind, having fun and just living your best life."

All profits will be donated to the Albert Kennedy Trust, a charity working towards ending LGBQT+ youth homelessness.

Pride Wannabe T-shirt, £80, Victoria Beckham

The funky T-shirt boasts rainbow lettering reminiscent of the Spice Girls' albums typography and is the perfect loose fit for summer. Team it with jeans à la VB and you'll be turning heads for all the right reasons.

Victoria's fans were obsessed with the look – and we can guarantee it's going to sell out very quickly.

All profits will be donated to the Albert Kennedy Trust

Her LGBQT+ fans and allies were delighted with the proceeds going to such a worthy cause, with one commenting: "Can't wait to rock my shirt!" and another writing: "Love love love thank you for always supporting us and loving us as much as we love u".

Others were loving her amazing flared jeans, which gave the illusion of her legs going on for days! One fan joked: "You got very tall overnight" while a second shared: "And those jeans", adding a heart eye emoji.

Geri Horner proved friendship never ends

And it seems friendship really does never end since Geri showed her support for her former bandmate by donning her charity T-shirt on Wednesday.

Modelling the top with a white pleated skirt, Geri posted: "Be yourself, whoever you are."

