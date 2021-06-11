The Queen beams in statement floral dress for G7 summit Her Majesty wore a colourful frock

The Queen looked elegant in florals as she joined senior members of the royal family at the G7 Summit in Cornwall on Friday.

DISCOVER: The fascinating story of the Queen's dramatic home birth

The 95-year-old monarch opted for her leafy floral Angela Kelly dress, teamed with black pumps, her signature Launer handbag and chic white gloves.

She added a dazzling gold and diamond brooch to her look, and her signature three-strand pearl necklace and earrings, of course.

Loading the player...



WATCH: The Queen joins senior royals at G7 Leaders' Reception

Her sparkling pin had a special story behind it, as always - the brooch, made in the shape of a spray of sorghum, was given to her by the President of Botswana in 2007, when she led a meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government in Uganda.

The Queen will also later join forces with the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall at an event in celebration of The Big Lunch at the Eden Project.

The Queen beamed happily during the event

The three royal ladies will also attend the G7 Leaders reception at the eco-visitor attraction, alongside the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge, later today.

READ MORE: The Queen receives incredibly poignant gift to mark Prince Philip's 100th birthday

She was pictured laughing happily with Jill Biden

Afterwards, Prince Charles will host a reception for the G7 Leaders and CEOs from the world's largest companies to discuss how the private sector can work with governments to tackle the climate emergency.

READ MORE: The Queen's engagement ring pays tribute to Prince Philip's family – details

Friday's engagements at the G7 Summit mark the start of a big weekend for Her Majesty, who celebrates at a scaled-down Trooping the Colour parade at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The Queen is then set to host US President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden at her Berkshire royal residence on Sunday.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.