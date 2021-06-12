Brie Larson makes fans swoon with the coziest photo in bed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Brie Larson’s off-duty style took the comfiest turn as she indulged in self-care Sunday.

The Captain Marvel star shared a photo of herself on Instagram lounging in her bed today wearing the coziest brown Gelato Pique teddy bear hooded sweater as she played a video game.

Brie Larson’s incredible ab-burning workout is proof she’s a real-life superhero

Brie quickly flashed a smile before turning her attention back to the game as she kicked back on her cream duvet and matching fluffy pillows. “Sunday mood,” she captioned it.

Fans couldn't stop swooning over Brie's Gerard Pique teddy bear hoodie

And although her plush bed looks like the perfect place to catch a good night’s sleep, fans couldn’t stop raving over her hoodie, calling her their "spirit animal" for it.

Snuggling up in a sweater is the perfect way to wind down on any self-care day of the week, even during the summer, and a pop of cuteness ala the bear ears on Brie’s hoodie can always take a relaxing day up to the perfect notch.

We loved it and tracked down a similar look for less than $10 on Amazon.

Teddy bear hooded sweatshirt, $7.84, Amazon

Fans went wild over Brie’s low-key vibe, and kept saying the same thing: "You are too cute". Others swooned over the hoodie, with one asking, "Do you remember where you got the hoodie? I want to get the same one for someone. It’s so cool!"

Brie often shares her favorite looks, but she had fans cheering in her comments for a different reason when she shared a video of herself knocking out a tough workout move as if she was on set filming a scene for an action flick.

In the clip the actress shared on Instagram last month, she can be seen in a gym wearing a matching sports bra and leggings as she takes on a one-arm pull-up - an exercise that not only requires quite a bit of arm strength - but core strength too.

WATCH: Brie Larson's takes on a one-arm pull-up and nails it

Brie reaches up to a high bar with one arm in the video and pulls her entire body up a few times. "Get another one", her trainer says, before she drops down and says "yeah!"

"Umm *hi* don't mind me achieving my one-arm pull-up goal!", Brie captioned the post, and it's clear her hard workouts are paying off. She looks amazing!

Fans praised her for the feat in the comments, with one follower writing, "UM BEAST MODE WTF". Another added, "Captain Marvel", while an additional fan replied, "Strong queen!"

Real-life superhero? Check.

