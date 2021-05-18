We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How insane does Alex Jones look right now? The TV star has been stepping out in some incredible outfits for her slot on The One Show and we are all for it. She's the poster girl for stylish pregnancy outfits, don't you think?

On Friday, the 43-year-old wore a dazzling khaki jumpsuit by Hush which you can pick up from John Lewis for £110.

The lived-in design is made from pure linen and has a lovely relaxed fit, with utility pockets and athleisure-inspired drawstring fastening for a laidback feel. It features an open collar and button fastening through the front, and works with anything from trainers to slider sandals. Alex added glam black high heels from Topshop and accessorised with simple, dainty jewellery.

We always thought that a jumpsuit would be majorly hard to wear throughout pregnancy; it's a tricky style to pull off at the best of times, let alone with a growing bump!

Alex's stylist Tess Wright shared this amazing shot of the One Show host

But this look is ideal with the slouchy cut and adjustable waistband. It's also great for post birth comfort too.

hush Washed Jumpsuit, £110, John Lewis

Alex's stylist Tess Wright also shared the shot of the Welsh star and gave some incredible tips on how to dress when carrying a baby. "When it comes to being pregnant you don’t suddenly have to revert to spending money on maternity wear. Look in your wardrobe and see what might work with that lovely bump," she revealed.

The costume designer added: "I found this incredible jumpsuit @hushhomewear for @alexjonesthomson that she feels comfortable in and looks super stylish. This will be great for when after the baby comes, a great investment piece!!! If you have never worn a jumpsuit, give it a go. They suit all shapes and sizes and are so flattering!"

