Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer stuns with bikini snap on French beach holiday Feeling the sun on her skin!

Lady Eliza Spencer prompted plenty of sweet comments from her followers when she shared a snap from her sunny French holiday on Wednesday, posing from her sun lounger.

The 28 year-old, who is one of the late Princess Diana's nieces, looked bronzed and happy in the photo, which showed her with her back to the sun.

"Happiest by the sea," she simply captioned her photo, also tagging her boyfriend Channing Millerd in the post. The couple, who often shared loved-up tributes to each other on social media, are enjoying a glorious holiday in the south of France.

Lady Eliza looked happy and relaxed on her holiday

Eliza was flooded with compliments, with older sister Kitty Spencer commenting: "Most beautiful picture," and twin Amelia Spencer adding a string of heart-eyed emojis.

WATCH: Charles Spencer reveals magnificent garden at Althorp House

The model is one of the daughters of Earl Spencer, and has recently begun sharing more of her life with fans on social media. The three Spencer sisters also have a brother, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

Both Eliza and Amelia have remained outside of the public eye for some time, although they featured on the cover of Tatler magazine in January.

Speaking of their aunt Diana's legacy within the family, Eliza told the publication: "We always just knew her as our aunt. Growing up in South Africa, I really had very little idea of how significant she was in the world until I was much older."



With boyfriend Channing

She described the Princess of Wales as "incredibly warm, maternal and loving," and added: "She always made an effort to connect with us as children and had a talent for reading children's hearts."

Eliza is set to take to the modelling world like her sister Kitty, having signed with Storm Models. Her bio on the agency's website reads that she is "due to return to London and the UK to develop her career".