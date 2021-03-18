Charles Spencer reveals striking portrait of Princess Diana on display in his home Charles lives with his family at Althorp House

Charles Spencer often shares glimpses inside his beautiful stately home, Althorp House in Northamptonshire, on social media.

The property – which boasts 90 room and 550 acres - was previously owned by his father, Earl John Spencer, and it was where Princess Diana grew up with her three siblings, prior to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles.

Althorp is also home to some of the finest pieces of European furniture and works of art – but one portrait in particular is especially poignant.

In his latest Instagram post, 56-year-old Charles shared a snapshot showing his cat sat on the stairs of the grand staircase. But it was the selection of oil paintings on display on the landing which really caught the eye.

Included in the collection is a striking portrait of Charles’ late sister, which takes pride of place next to paintings of other family members, including the siblings’ late father, John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer.

Princess Diana's portrait is on display at Althorp House

Diana has been captured wearing a teal shirt and white ruffled shirt as she gazes off into the distance. Her image has been placed next to a central portrait of Charles’s wife, Karen Gordon, who has been painted wearing the purple outfit she wore to the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On the other side is a picture of Charles himself, showing him stood at a fireplace in an open shirt and trousers, and holding some correspondence.

A temple was erected in Diana's memory in the grounds of the estate

Of course, it’s not just inside the grand house that Diana is immortalised. She was laid to rest on a small island in the grounds of Althorp, located in the middle of the ornamental Round Oval Lake.

Furthermore, a temple with Diana’s name inscribed on the top is situated across from the lake as a place where visitors can lay down their floral tributes to the late princess.

