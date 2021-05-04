Charles Spencer reveals changes at Althorp House ahead of Princess Diana's birthday The father-of-seven lives at Althorp with wife, Karen Gordon

Charles Spencer is implementing some changes at his ancestral family home, Althorp House.

A new photo shared on the official Twitter account for the Grade 1 listed property revealed that items are being moved around ahead of its opening to the public this summer.

Charles Spencer reveals striking portrait of Princess Diana on display in his home

Princess Diana's sweetest moments with her boys

The image shows a number of large boxes and paintings collected together and packaged up ready to be rehoused. It also gives a glimpse of the grand hallway in which they stand, overlooked by a balcony on either side and surrounded by fine works of art.

Charles Spencer reveals truth behind rare photo taken with Princess Diana

Charles Spencer is writing a 'moving' book about his childhood

"Moving things round a bit at @AlthorpHouse," the caption read. Fans were quick to comment, with one noting: "Looks like quite the undertaking. I'm sure many interesting pieces somewhere in there." A second wrote, "Lots of hard work but worth it in the end!" A third commented: "Such a beautiful house and home, it took my breath away when I visited."

Changes are underway at Althorp House

Althorp House boasts 90 rooms and 550 acres and was previously owned by Charles's father, Earl John Spencer. Charles grew up there with his three older sisters, including the late Princess Diana prior to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles.

Inside Princess Diana's childhood home at Althorp House

Charles previously spoke about his childhood at Althorp and the pain the children went through when their father separated from their mother Frances Shand Kydd in 1969.

Diana and Charles's parents separated in 1969

"Diana and I had two older sisters who were away at school, so she and I were very much in it together and I did talk to her about it," the father-of-seven told The Sunday Times.

Charles Spencer reveals the most upsetting part of The Crown

"Our father was a quiet and constant source of love, but our mother wasn't cut out for maternity. Not her fault, she couldn't do it.

The late Princess would have turned 60 on 1 July

"While she was packing her stuff to leave, she promised Diana [then aged five] she'd come back to see her. Diana used to wait on the doorstep for her, but she never came," he recalled.

Why Kate Middleton changed her £123k Princess Diana engagement ring

Following her untimely death in 1997, Princess Diana was laid to rest on a small island in the grounds of Althorp, located in the middle of the ornamental Round Oval Lake.

On 1 July, a new statue of Diana will be unveiled at Kensington Palace to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

