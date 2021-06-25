﻿
alizee-thevenet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alizée Thevenet stuns in elegant silk gown for rare date night with James Middleton

The pair stepped out for a star-studded dinner

Fiona Ward

James Middleton and his fiancée Alizée Thevenet dressed up to the nines on Thursday as they attended a luxurious dinner with jewellery brand Bvlgari.

Alizée looked beautiful in a gown by one of her favourite designers, Scanlan Theodore, sweeping her hair back in a chic style and keeping her makeup minimal. No doubt those jewels were by Bvlgari, too!

MORE: All about James Middleton's super-stylish fiancée, Alizée Thevenet

James, meanwhile, also looked dapper in his button-up velvet jacket and trousers.

james-alizee-bvlgari

James and Alizée were pictured at an event with Bvlgari

The beautiful dinner was held at Spencer House as the brand celebrated its Magnifica High Jewellery collection - with the likes of The Crown star Josh O'Connor also in attendance.

Loading the player...


WATCH: James Middleton shares personal video from holiday with Alizée

Alizée's beautiful gown features a pretty dragon print and is made in red silk with a deep-V neckline and flowing skirt. As a past season piece, it's sadly no longer available to buy, but was originally listed online for $900.

MORE: Inside James Middleton's stunning home with fiancée Alizée

James has previously bought Alizée a beautiful necklace from Bvlgari, which he proudly shared on Instagram in August 2020.

josh-oconnor

The Crown's Josh O'Connor was also in attendance

He explained in his caption: "Alizee and I haven't been on a date for AGES… so I decided to surprise her with a little picnic with the dogs and a special little gift.

MORE: 5 photos that show Prince William's close bond with his in-laws the Middletons

"I was looking for something special & I discovered the @bulgari @savethechildren jewellery collection where a proportion of each sale in the UK goes directly to Save the Children’s COVID-19 Emergency Response. Save the Children is an amazing UK charity doing life-saving work across the world and I'm proud to support @bulgari who have raised around $100 million for @savethechildren."

james-middleton-date

James has previously given Alizée a Bvlgari necklace

For the sweet occasion, Alizée once again wore a pretty dress from Scanlan Theodore, which is also a favourite brand of the Duchess of Sussex.

The Australian brand has been worn by Meghan for a number of royal occasions, and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has also been known to wear the label

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about alizee thevenet

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.