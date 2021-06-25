Alizée Thevenet stuns in elegant silk gown for rare date night with James Middleton

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

James Middleton and his fiancée Alizée Thevenet dressed up to the nines on Thursday as they attended a luxurious dinner with jewellery brand Bvlgari.

Alizée looked beautiful in a gown by one of her favourite designers, Scanlan Theodore, sweeping her hair back in a chic style and keeping her makeup minimal. No doubt those jewels were by Bvlgari, too!

James, meanwhile, also looked dapper in his button-up velvet jacket and trousers.

James and Alizée were pictured at an event with Bvlgari

The beautiful dinner was held at Spencer House as the brand celebrated its Magnifica High Jewellery collection - with the likes of The Crown star Josh O'Connor also in attendance.

Alizée's beautiful gown features a pretty dragon print and is made in red silk with a deep-V neckline and flowing skirt. As a past season piece, it's sadly no longer available to buy, but was originally listed online for $900.

James has previously bought Alizée a beautiful necklace from Bvlgari, which he proudly shared on Instagram in August 2020.

The Crown's Josh O'Connor was also in attendance

He explained in his caption: "Alizee and I haven't been on a date for AGES… so I decided to surprise her with a little picnic with the dogs and a special little gift.

"I was looking for something special & I discovered the @bulgari @savethechildren jewellery collection where a proportion of each sale in the UK goes directly to Save the Children’s COVID-19 Emergency Response. Save the Children is an amazing UK charity doing life-saving work across the world and I'm proud to support @bulgari who have raised around $100 million for @savethechildren."

James has previously given Alizée a Bvlgari necklace

For the sweet occasion, Alizée once again wore a pretty dress from Scanlan Theodore, which is also a favourite brand of the Duchess of Sussex.

The Australian brand has been worn by Meghan for a number of royal occasions, and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has also been known to wear the label.

