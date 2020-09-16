We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Kitty Spencer always looks incredible, but if we looked as good as she does in a black gown, we'd never take it off!

Princess Diana's niece stole the show on Monday when she attended the Bvlgari Barocco fashion show in Rome.

Kitty looked sensational wearing an extravagant £4,700 sheer black gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured a corset top, full-skirt and polka dot pattern.

Of course, her look wouldn't have been complete without some beautiful Bvlgari bling.

Kitty added a stunning sapphire necklace and matching earrings from the Italian brand's Barocko High Jewellery collection.

How stunning is Lady Kitty's D&G gown?

For Bvlgari, the sapphire is an emblematic stone; an unconditional favourite of the Bvlgari brothers, Paolo and Nicola.

Kitty's dress costs a whopping £4,700

It can be blue, yellow, purple and even, in the case of the rarest ones, the Padparadschas or ‘lotus flowers’, a pale salmon pink. It is the king of the coloured stones that Bvlgari are so known for.

The 29-year-old is known for her timeless, and often luxurious, looks. In June, the model posed in more of her Bvlgari jewellery, praising the brand for its charitable work during the coronavirus crisis.

But it was Kitty's halterneck that really caught our eye! The white gown was truly the epitome of chic. The daughter of Earl Spencer captioned the snap: "Thank you @bulgari for all that you have done & continue to do during this time of great need.

Lady Kitty looked beautiful in a white gown

"I'm very proud to be associated with a brand that uses their power to lead by example," she added before listing some of the efforts made by the jewellery house to help during the pandemic.

Kitty also regularly models for Dolce & Gabbana, and many will remember the beautiful hand-painted green dress that she wore to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding.

