Stacey Dooley stuns fans in her favourite quirky leggings

Stacey Dooley is always our go-to gal for fashion inspiration, and the presenter sported a super on-trend outfit for brunch on Friday.

The Strictly Come Dancing star wore an oversized brown blazer with a simple black T-shirt, and finished the look off with a pair of split hem leggings and black pointed heels.

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, Stacey wrote: "The 'best' of a pretty below par brunch tbh. But the leggings deserve to be documented".

Fans rushed to comment on her unique ensemble, with one writing: "Love the leggings you always look fab", while another said: "Love those leggings – where are they from?"

Stacey replied to tell fans they were from sustainable fashion brand WARDROBE.NYC. The zip-cuff leggings cost £425 and they are currently in stock in all sizes.

Stacey looked stunning in the split-hem leggings

If you're looking to copy Stacey's style but for a little less, we have found the perfect alternative to her stylish, split hem leggings, and they are only £45 from Arket.

They are so versatile, simply style them with a pair of chunky dad sandals and a T-shirt for a casual look or dress them up like Stacey with heels and a blazer.

WARDROBE.NYC zip cuff leggings, £425, Farfetch

SHOP SIMILAR: Zip detail leggings, £45, Arket

The star wore her signature orange locks in a sleek, straight style and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

Stacey has been wowing with her fashion choices as of late, and earlier in the month she made fans do a double-take in a cut-out dress.

The presenter looked sensational in a satin David Koma frock with the most beautiful feathered detailing.

Stacey wowed fans in her wonderful frock

The 34-year-old completed her look with a typically tousled updo, pinning her red locks up in a messy bun. She added a pair of Roger Vivier heels and ditched her trademark chunky gold accessories for the occasion.

"Just a Thurs afternoon really", Stacey captioned the post, which was soon flooded with compliments from fans.

One Instagram follower commented: "You show em Stacey, you can do all styles ..... dresses, baggy jeans and still look fabulous." Another wrote: "Love love love this dress".

