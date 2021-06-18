Stacey Dooley shows off DIY hair transformation – and looks amazing The Strictly star took matters into her own hands

Stacey Dooley is known for her signature orange locks, and on Thursday the star took matters into her own hands when it came to freshening up her do.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant shared a video to her social media of her new colour and cut, and fans couldn’t get enough.

Posting the look to her thousands of followers, Stacey wrote: "Box freshhhhhhhhhh…My @clairol_uk_ire colour. (YES, I really do use it!)", followed by an orange emoji.

Stacey Dooley shows off impressive DIY hair transformation

The star also had a cut courtesy of celebrity hairdresser Eamonn Hughes, although we would have loved to see Stacey attempt her own trim too.

Fans rushed to comment on the video, with one writing: "The best redhead on telly", while another said: "Love this colour."

Even Stacey's boyfriend and Strictly star Kevin Clifton left a comment, simply sending lots of heart-eye emojis, how sweet!

Stacey is known for her signature orange locks

The couple recently opened up about their home renovation plans – all of which follows minimalist Scandi-style interiors. However, Stacey revealed she has different plans for her spare bedroom after she described it as "bare".

Taking her fans on a tour of the bedroom, the star wrote: "Spare room. Gonna take the carpet up and maybe get some art for above the bed…? (I know NOTHIN ABOUT ART)...even for me, this is a bit bare."

Stacey and Kevin's bedroom is very minimalist

The clip shows a white fireplace on the right-hand side as she walked into the room, with a window covered with white curtains and a black framed mirror propped against the wall.

A double bed with white sheets and a cream blanket sits next to a black and gold bedside table topped with a light. The other side of the room has another window and a clothes rail, but all four of the cream walls are bare.

In a bid to add some colour and accessories to the room, Stacey added: "And maybe find a statement-y light and a tree too?"

