The surprising connection between new Love Island contestant and Princess Beatrice revealed A new Islander has a royal connection!

Love Island revealed the full line-up for series seven on Monday and there's one contestant that stood out for their surprising connection to royalty.

Luxury events host Aaron Francis, from London, revealed he "hosted and chatted" at Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last July.

In addition, the 24-year-old also worked at Princess Eugenie's big day when she married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

Speaking about his impressive career, he told ITV: "Yeah, Eugenie and Beatrice's over the summer. I hosted and chatted. It was nice and intimate."

He added: "Everyone's chill. In my job you meet a lot of famous people… unless you're Beyonce, I’m not really interested."

Aaron is one of 11 contestants who were revealed as part of Love Island's upcoming seventh series, which begins on Monday 28 June. He also opened up about the decision to join the reality dating programme, admitting he's looking for something serious.

"I've been single for about six or seven months and the dating world at the moment is a little bit off. Everyone's wearing masks. You can't really see anyone which makes dating a lot harder. I do prefer relationships than dating."

Aaron works as a luxury events host

He continued: "I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing - from scientist to anything - you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking. I love that.

"I don't like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends."

The Love Island star worked at Princess Beatrice's wedding last July

Aaron will be joined by other young singles hoping to find love in the Majorcan villa – see the full line-up here. ITV have put the islanders through a stringent application process to ensure that nobody is at risk of catching COVID-19 while in the villa.

The new episodes are thought to be once again taking place in the iconic slogan-covered villa near Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on the Spanish isle, although the show allegedly also arranged a UK-based location in light of the uncertainty around travel due to the pandemic.

