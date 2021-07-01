Jodie Turner-Smith’s daring lace-up dress will leave you breathless 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Jodie Turner-Smith continues to prove that her style game is next level. A further example? The gorgeous dress she wore to a screening for drama flick Zola in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The Anne Boleyn star looked incredible in a neon yellow backless Gucci gown that came complete with daring lace-up detailing all the way up her thigh and on the back that we’re sure made attendees stop and stare (and applaud).

Jodie dazzled in a neon yellow gold Gucci dress with a revealing side cut-out

She completed the look with black stilettos and accessorized it with a gold Gucci necklace with ‘Gucci’ spelled out, and statement gold earrings.

We swooned over Jodie’s faux locks too, which celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble styled into partial bantu knots.

“#ZOLA is out in the world today and you all need to go watch it and experience the genius of @Janicza Bravo!!!! to all involved, CONGRATULATIONS!!!! it was incredible to celebrate each of you last night. what a time to be alive. Truly!,” Jodie captioned a post she shared that showed her wearing the look.

Jodie's Gucci statement choker was next level

Zola, which stars Taylour Paige and Riley Keough, is about a Detroit waitress who embarks on a wild road trip to Florida with a customer who entices her to travel to Florida for a weekend to strip and make as much money as possible.

Fans swooned over Jodie’s look when she posted it on Instagram, with one writing, “Sheeshhhhhh you're gorgeous!,” and others dropping fire and heart emojis.

The Queen & Slim star dazzles wherever she goes, whether it’s on the streets of New York City or on a beach, and we’re always smitten with her ensembles.

We are obsessed with Jodie's Christopher John Rogers floral skirt

Such was the case again when the actress stunned in a post she shared on Instagram earlier this month, which showed her striking poses in the dreamiest Christopher John Rogers floral skirt paired with a plunging, collared red crop top complete with a tie at the midriff.

Jodie’s stylist, Solange Franklin Reed, finished the ensemble with a simple, but chic pair of stilettos, and celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen took the look to the next level, wrapping her locks into a major updo.

The head-to-toe look gave us new-age Anne Boleyn vibes - and we loved everything about it, which is always the case with Jodie's ensembles.

