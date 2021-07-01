Pippa Middleton has made her maternity wardrobe last - here's how

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Pippa Middleton was spotted enjoying a day out on her bike in London on Wednesday, making cycling chic in a Ralph Lauren dress and trainers.

The pictures, published by MailOnline, show the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge cycling amongst the Chelsea traffic with her protective helmet on.

Fashion fans might have noticed that the dress is the very same one that Pippa wore to Wimbledon in 2018, when she was pregnant with son Arthur. Clearly, the loose-fitting dress still works in her wardrobe post-baby - and is no doubt a comfy and chic choice for the busy mum, who welcomed daughter Grace in March.

WATCH: Pippa's style over the years

Pippa's Ralph Lauren sundress is now sold out, but there's a very similar option in the brand's new line. We've also spotted a more affordable version from Baukjen at John Lewis.

Pippa Middleton originally wore the Ralph Lauren shirt dress to Wimbledon in 2018

Adorably, Pippa's royal niece Princess Charlotte is also fond of Ralph Lauren dresses - and also owns a similar mini dress in blue and white.

Both Duchess Kate and Pippa are known to share similar taste in fashion, which extends to their children, too!

Pippa often dresses Arthur in the sweet jumpers and shorts that are often seen on Prince George and Prince Louis.

And while out on a stroll with baby Grace in April, the mum of two even appeared to have borrowed one of Kate's Whistles dresses from 2018.

Kate and Pippa share a similar taste in style

Both Kate and Pippa have been spotted through the years in belted trench coats and their favourite florals - and they also share a love of high-end maternity label Seraphine. They've both been pictured in stunning Self-Portrait frocks too, a brand that is also loved by the likes of Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of Sussex.

The Middleton sisters haven't been pictured together in some time due to the pandemic, but here's hoping they might be seen together with their families at some point soon!

