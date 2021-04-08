Jodie Turner-Smith rocked the best floral handbag for spring in NYC with Joshua Jackson 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

When it comes to casual New York City street style slay, Jodie Turner-Smith nails it every time.

The Anne Boleyn star stepped out in the Big Apple for an ice cream date with her husband Joshua Jackson on Monday wearing a button-down top, denim jeans, and colorful sneakers, but her accessories are what we couldn’t stop staring at.

Jodie rocked a Gucci Ken Scott Floral bag for her NYC outing with Joshua Jackson

Jodie’s face mask aside, she also wore a pair of oversized pastel frames and a multicolored Gucci Ken Scott floral handbag as she walked arm-in-arm with Joshua and spooned a cup of ice cream.

The bag is perfect for spring - and on-trend - given all the florals that pop up like clockwork on everything from dresses to shoes to handbags every year as soon as March hits.

We tracked the Gucci bag down on Net-a-Porter, and even with a price tag of $2,980 it is already almost sold out. So, we also found two similar floral bags for less.

Ken Scott Gucci floral handbag, $2,980, Net-a-Porter

GANNI floral camera crossbody bag, $135.00, Nordstrom

Mango floral print bag, $49.95, Mango

The 1955 horse-bit-detailed leather shoulder bag comes complete with a saddle shape and an adjustable strap. The style is updated for Resort ‘21 thanks to its print by “Fashion Gardenerer” Ken Scott.

The Queen & Slim star and Joshua left their baby girl behind this time for their day out in the city, but the duo turned heads when they were spotted out and about with their little one for the first time in January.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter in April 2020, hit the streets with a luxe Cybex by Jeremy Scott stroller that had gold wings that had a hefty price tag of about $1,700.

Jodie and Joshua were spotted in NYC with their luxe Cybex by Jeremy Scott stroller

The very fancy baby black and gold stroller comes complete with a 3-in-1 system - it can be used as a travel system, car seat, or stroller. In addition to its gold wings, the stroller also has a black and gold frame, and gold wheels.

The Queen and Slim star not only made a style statement with the stroller but with her entire street style look that time too as she enjoyed their family outing. Jodie’s black Jeremy Scott combat boots matched the stroller, and she sported another floral statement piece - a floral Gucci x The North Face puffer coat.

The Gucci x The North Face collab has been so popular that many of the pieces have already sold out, including the actress’s coat. Jodie completed the look with rolled-up jeans and a fuzzy teal beanie that matched her outerwear.

The thesp, who covered Elle’s January digital issue, talked to the magazine about the challenges of becoming a mother in the middle of a pandemic. "Navigating parenthood at any time is difficult," she said, "and it’s even more difficult without support when everything is shut down and you can’t really see other people or go anywhere."

Still, Jodie seems to be handling it with grace - and some serious style too.

