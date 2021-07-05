Victoria Beckham looks golden and gorgeous in chic cargo shorts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

David and Victoria Beckham have had some pretty iconic fashion moments over the years, and their 22nd wedding anniversary seemed like the perfect time to walk down memory lane!

David posted some sweet photos in tribute to his wife on Sunday, reminiscing over some of their matching outfits over the years.

MORE: Remember these? 9 of Victoria Beckham's most daring looks ever

One more recent snap showed the pair posing with their arms around each other on holiday, both wearing camel and white - with Victoria teaming her cargo shorts with gold accessories.

David shared some of their best twinning moments over the years

We're a little obsessed with Victoria's summer look, which she dressed up with strappy heels of course.

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham's mega-mansion London home

Surprisingly, her outfit is not from her own brand like usual - VB's waist-cinching shorts are a runway buy from Loewe, which are currently in the sale for £477. With statement pockets and a high-waisted silhouette, we're not surprised she was in love with them.

Loewe shorts, £477, Luisa Viaroma

David adorably tagged Victoria and their four children in his post, writing: "22 years later, still matching outfits... Happy anniversary, love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same!"

MORE: Victoria Beckham's daily diet revealed

Victoria also shared a sweet post to mark the couple's special day, sharing a video of sweet clips of the pair and captioning it: "I love you David... Happy Anniversary."

SHOP SIMILAR: Cargo shorts, £13, PrettyLittleThing

Iris & Ink linen shorts, £80, The Outnet

Of all of the Beckhams' twinning moments over the years, we're not sure we can pick a favourite! Would it be their ever-iconic purple wedding looks? Or perhaps their leather ensembles for a Gucci party back in 1999?

David has previously spoken of their infamous leather outfits, which he included in his anniversary post on Sunday.



David shared some fashion throwbacks!

He told People magazine back in 2015: "We were living at her mum's house at the time and she was getting changed in her room – we weren't allowed to stay in the same room – and I was getting changed in my room downstairs.

"Then we both came to the kitchen and we were like 'wow'. It was a LOT of leather. We still have those outfits..."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.