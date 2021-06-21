Harper Beckham dances with David and you've got to check out her new dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham shared lots of insights at the weekend of her children giving thanks to their Dad David for Father's Day, and it's the cutest thing we've seen in ages.

Aside from home-made cupcakes and adorable selfies, the former Spice Girl also shared a video of her daughter Harper dancing on a moonlit beach with her Dad. It was just adorable, don't you think? VB captioned the video: "Harper loves her daddy so much!!!"

WATCH: Victoria Beckham dances up a storm with daughter Harper

Harper was wearing a gorgeous tiered gingham dress made in black, yellow, green and pink. It had loose straps and is the ideal number for the beach. We've tracked down this fab lookalike if you want to dress your daughter like the fashion-forward 9-year-old. Keep scrolling!

Earlier this month, David took to Instagram to post a snapshot of Harper, and she looked so grown up. What's more, with her long blonde hair and sweet smile, the similarity with her dad was obvious to see. The youngster topped off her casual T-shirt and leggings look with Air Jordans that gave the sneakerheads among her dad's fans some serious shoe envy.

Harper and David have a dance off!

Whether dressed up or down, it's clear that young Harper is following in the footsteps of her ultra-stylish mum, fashion designer Victoria.

Frill Strap Dress, Multi Rainbow Gingham, £34, Boden

In 2019, the pair memorably headed to the Victoria & Albert museum, where they observed the Dior Exhibition.Taking to Instagram at the time, the fashion designer posed with her daughter in front of the exhibit's sign and little Harper looked delighted - wearing a printed dress and super-cute headband, with one leg popped to the side.

Victoria dressed head-to-toe in black, rocking simple black skinny jeans and a black T-shirt, with super high heels. Looking as proud as punch, the brunette beauty captioned the shot: "Special time with mummy tonight at the @vamuseum #DiorDesignerOfDreams Exhibition. x Kisses". Too cute...

