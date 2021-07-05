Victoria and David Beckham share glimpse inside romantic 22nd wedding anniversary

David and Victoria Beckham have been married for over two decades, and their relationship has undeniably gone from strength to strength over the years.

On Sunday, the couple marked their 22nd wedding anniversary - and kept their milestone relatively low-key. However, David couldn't resist the urge to share a brand new selfie with his beloved. The sweet image saw the lovebirds cosy up as they soaked up golden hour outside.

WATCH: A timeline of David and Victoria Beckham's love story

Earlier on in the day, the former footballer uploaded a series of throwback images of the couple wearing matching outfits - some of which have since become iconic.

"22 years later, still matching outfits," he said. "Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same." [sic]

Victoria, meanwhile, uploaded a nostalgic video of various behind-the-scenes clips during their romance. "I love you David. Happy Anniversary," she simply wrote.

David posted this selfie with wife Victoria on their wedding anniversary

The stars are one of showbusiness' most celebrated couples. They got married on 4 July 1999 following a two-year relationship. David and Victoria then announced their engagement in January 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Brooklyn, in March 1999. Brooklyn, who was almost four months old at the time, acted as the couple's adorable ring bearer.

Two decades after tying the knot, the A-listers celebrated their 20th anniversary with a private tour of Versailles Palace, France back in 2019.

Victoria shared this sweet montage on Sunday

Despite their fame and fortune, Victoria and David have worked hard to ensure that they are all kept grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph in 2014, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children.

"But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

