Margot Robbie’s stunning Oscars hair transformation has everyone saying the same thing It's the perfect look for summer.

Margot Robbie didn’t just make a style statement at the Oscars, she debuted a new ‘do - and we love it!

RELATED: Oscars 2021: The best dressed stars from Carey Mulligan to Zendaya

The blonde bombshell hit the red carpet on Sunday night wearing a sleek, classic floral Chanel dress, paired with a soft pink lip and new wispy bangs.

Margot's new bangs will make you run to the hairdresser

Margot went Hollywood glam in a different way, skipping traditional soft wavy looks and pulling her hair back into a chic low ponytail instead, with her blonde bangs catching everyone's attention as soft pieces of her hair flowed around her face.

The hairstyle was not only perfect for her ensemble, but the effortless vibe reminded us of summer days at the beach. We have a feeling it’s going to spark a major trend for the warmer months ahead.

MORE: Oscars 2021: See the full list of winners

RELATED: Oscars 2021: The most stylish couples

The style was coiffed by Margot’s hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett.

The Birds of Prey star wasn’t nominated for an Oscar Sunday night, but she attended to celebrate her Oscar-nominated film Promising Young Woman, which was up for best picture - and which she produced.

Margot stunned in a black and white Chanel dress

This is just the latest time Margot hit the Oscars red carpet to unveil a hair transformation. The thesp did the same at the 2018 Oscars when she strolled on the carpet with a new blunt bob and sent fans into a frenzy.

Even though the Oscars were scaled way down this year due to the pandemic, it marked the first time in over a year that some of the stars on hand had stepped on a red carpet.

And like Margot, no one played their Academy Awards fashion moments small.

Zendaya, Regina King, and Amanda Seyfried were just a few of the stars that stunned in unforgettable looks on Hollywood’s biggest night (take a peek at our favorite looks here).

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.