Kelly Ripa unveils show-stopping celebration cake for son Joaquin The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is one very proud mom!

Kelly Ripa was feeling incredibly proud on Friday as her youngest son Joaquin graduated from high school.

The 18-year-old is off to Michigan in September to enrol on their wrestling course, and Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos made sure to make Joaquin's achievement as special as possible.

The doting parents presented their son with a three-tier Michigan University celebration cake, complete with photos of Joaquin wrestling and the university's logo.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacret celebrate major achievement

The cake was created by B Cake NY, where personalised graduation cakes start from $175.

Customers can select their flavours from a wide range of options, including red velvet and cream cheese buttercream, coconut and coconut buttercream, and Bailey and Bailey buttercream.

Prior to the ceremony and after party celebrations, Kelly posted a photo on her Stories, which saw her wrapped in a silk robe while getting ready as she stood with her arms around Joaquin, who was kitted out in his graduation gown.

Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin was treated to a show-stopping graduation cake

"In our robes… #graduation," the TV star captioned the sweet moment. Kelly documented much of the day on her Stories, posting pictures of Joaquin, 18, alongside his classmates, and one of him with his arms around commencement speaker, Gayle King.

One poignant photo showed Kelly and Mark's hands clutching onto a programme of the day's events, which she captioned: "The empty nesters."

While the couple's two oldest children, Michael, 24, and Lola, 19, both study close to home in New York, Joaquin is set to change things up in the family as he will be attending the University of Michigan in September.

Earlier this month, Kelly shared a photo of Joaquin and Mark walking around the campus of the university.

Joaquin recently went to his high school prom ahead of starting university

While Joaquin looked happy, Mark looked a little sad, and Kelly wrote in the caption: "Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won't be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall."

Kelly and Mark will no doubt miss having Joaquin close to home, but will have a wonderful time visiting him.

The University of Michigan is popular with many high-profile celebrity children, including Barack and Michelle Obama's youngest daughter Sasha.

