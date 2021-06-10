Elizabeth Hurley stuns in a floral dress as son Damien pays sweet tribute She looks incredible!

Damian Hurley celebrated his mother Elizabeth Hurley’s 56th birthday with the sweetest post.

In a series of photos he uploaded on Instagram Thursday, the duo can be seen cozying up in the back of an SUV and flashing huge smiles as they relaxed in a field.

The Runaways star stunned in a floral dress as she enjoyed the day with her son, who wore a cream knit sweater and matching pants.

So sweet! Damian shared a few of his fave photos of himself and Elizabeth to ring in her birthday

“It’s the day of birth of my favourite human!! My partner in crime for eternity. I love you twin Mother Xx,” he captioned the post, which also included two more photos of the duo.

Fans left dozens of birthday wishes for the actress, with one writing: “The most beautiful inside and out. Happy birthday to the icon.”

Elizabeth shared a sweet birthday post of her own, which showed her rolling around in a field of yellow flowers in cutoff denim shorts and a white butterfly-emblazoned tank top. “Happy Birthday to me,” she said in the Instagram video.

Elizabeth looked ageless on her birthday in cutoff denim shorts

“You’re 21 right?”, one fan asked in the comments, which was fitting since the ageless beauty looks half her age.

Elizabeth proved that yet again when she stunned in a chic beige bikini in an Instagram post, and made fans do a double-take as she rejoiced in the sunshine and blew a kiss towards the camera. "Bliss #englishweekend [heart emoji]," she simply wrote.

Many fans added flame emojis underneath the post, and one person remarked: "I'll say it again. You're the hottest girl on IG! Goddamn!" Another said: "Ageless." A third post read: "Endless beauty."

Elizabeth looked ageless in a beige bikini

Elizabeth is no stranger to courting the limelight and often shares striking posts on her social media accounts.

As well as acting, the Austin Powers star went on to form her own swimwear company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, back in 2005. She often models her brand's beautiful designs on social media.

In an interview with Grazia magazine last year, the mum-of-one revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."

She went on: "It was key to me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

