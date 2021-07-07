Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in black top during lunch out with close friend The star looked as amazing as ever

Tracee Ellis Ross is known for her quirky fashion sense, but the star still managed to wow fans when she went on a lunch date in a slinky black top.

The actress dined with her close friend, fashion editor Shibon Kennedy, and she looked as beautiful as ever.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross slips into the bath to promote her beauty line

The star looked elegant as she sat in the slinky black item, which featured straps over the shoulders, and a pair of similarly coloured jeans.

She also made sure to keep safe indoors, as she brought with her a black-and-white polka-dot face mask.

The duo dined at New York restaurant King, and they made us envious with their choice of vodka sorbet, alongside some olives and glasses of wine.

Shibon lavished the restaurant with praise, saying it felt like they were eating "in Italy" but she reserved several compliments for her close friend, joking about a possible career change.

"@traceeellisross however needs to be commissioned by NYT and/or T+L to photograph food and drink asap. #respectfully."

Tracee stunned in the outfit

Tracee recently left fans speechless, when she posed in a neon-yellow bikini.

Posing against a lush backdrop of blossoming trees, the 48-year-old looked gorgeous in her halter-neck two-piece, covering up in a matching slip dress as she gave her best face to the camera.

Not afraid of some colour, the Girlfriends star added a pop of neon pink lipstick, a bright white manicure and a pair of huge designer shades that exuded glamour.

The star kept safe as she dined indoors

The Black-ish star is currently "happily single", although she admitted to Shape magazine that she was "open to" a relationship.

"But in my wonderful and robust experience of being single, I have learned to have a productive relationship with loneliness and an intensely juicy relationship with my joyful solitude — I really enjoy my company," she explained.

However, in 2012 she said that wouldn't go public with a relationship, telling Uptown Magazine: "When you do that, you invite other people and their opinions and issues in. You can't discover the person on your own."

