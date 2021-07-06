Tracee Ellis Ross commands attention in striking neon bikini

Tracee Ellis Ross' style is the gift that keeps on giving – and we want everything in her wardrobe!

The Black-ish actress knocked it out of the park once again on Monday rocking a striking yellow neon bikini.

Posing against a lush backdrop of blossoming trees, Tracee looked gorgeous in her halter-neck two-piece, covering up in a matching slip dress as she gave her best face to the camera.

Not afraid of some colour, Tracee added a pop of neon pink lipstick, a bright white manicure and a pair of huge designer shades that exuded glamour.

The 48-year-old certainly knows how to command attention. Just last week, she sent her fans into a tizzy after posting a number of photos and a clip of herself enjoying an outdoor shower while wearing a knotted green bikini.

"This beautiful woman is such a vibe!!!!!" enthused one follower. A second wrote: "We really don't deserve all this fine-ness," while a third added: "Pretty pretty!"

Tracee looked gorgeous in her eye-catching swimwear

Although it's usually Tracee's fashion that causes a stir with fans, she recently sent them into overdrive when she revealed that she is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She will be joining her famous mother, Diana Ross, who has two stars on the famous pathway, one she received in 1982 as a solo recording artist and the second in 1994 as part of The Supremes.

Tracee made the announcement with a clip of her mother getting her first star, with the I'm Coming Out singer wearing an elegant white dress.

Tracee is getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The words "And in 2022" then flashed up, before showing Tracee's name alongside other nominees. The star circled her name before adding a series of exclamation marks around it.

She captioned the post: "Well this feels cool!!! I'm getting a star on the @hwdwalkoffame (40 years after my mama @dianaross)! What an honor to be etched into the history of Hollywood!"

