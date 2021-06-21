Hailey Bieber stuns in a purple mini skirt in sweet selfie with Justin Bieber 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Hailey Bieber serves up style inspiration on Instagram every week, even when it’s in her story, and we love it.

The model and Justin Bieber’s wife kicked off the week with a selfie she shared in her Instastory that showed her and Justin Bieber hanging out together and playfully sticking out their tongues. Hailey was styled up per usual, giving her usual fashionista vibes in a light purple knit crop top and a purple mini skirt.

MORE: Hailey Bieber’s psychedelic pants stole the show on her vacation with Kendall Jenner

Hailey topped the look with black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and layered necklaces, one of which said ‘Tired’.

We loved Hailey's purple ensemble - and her 'Tired' necklace

SHOP: Hailey Bieber claims these are THE pants for summer - and we found a pair for $19

Justin, meanwhile, sat at her side wearing gold-rimmed sunglasses and a gray Kith hooded sweatshirt and khakis.

We loved the skirt and found a similar one for $12 on Shein.

Mini skirt with slit, $12.00, Shein

It was just the latest photo Hailey shared of herself spending time with Justin. Last week, the style maven uploaded a series of photos that showed her superstar singer beau relaxing on a beach and sleeping on a beach towel on the white sandy shore.

“Dreamy,” she captioned it. Hailey also recently hit the beach with Kendall Jenner and more friends for a girl's trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

SHOP: Hailey Bieber’s $40 yellow Birkenstocks are the cozy shoe you need for summer

The supermodel showed off her resort style with a pair of €190 ($230) multicolored psychedelic pants by Turkish brand Siedrés teamed with a Magda Butrym brown bra top as she enjoyed some fun in the sun.

Hailey stunned in Siedrés psychedelic pants

The pants came complete with zip-up detailing at the hem, and Hailey paired them with black strappy stilettos, along with gold hoops and a gold choker - a unique and enviable resort look.

The fashionista shared a photo of the ensemble in her Instagram Story, and her makeup was a total vacation mood too. Hailee went fresh-faced, rocking a soft pink lip, and her hair parted down the middle and slicked back into a bun.

Excuse us while we book a trip.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.