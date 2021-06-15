Hailey Bieber’s psychedelic pants stole the show on her vacation with Kendall Jenner She paired them with a bra top and it’s everything.

Hailey Bieber keeps giving us total style star energy and we can’t get enough of it.

After declaring a pair of her neon highlighter pants the pants for summer, the supermodel and Justin Bieber’s wife brought on more fashion inspo with a pair of multicolored psychedelic Siedrés pants teamed with a Magda Butrym brown bra top as she enjoyed some fun in the sun with Kendall Jenner.

Hailey's Siedrés pants are the resort wear we didn't know we needed

The pants came complete with zip-up detailing at the hem, and Hailey paired them with black strappy stilettos, along with gold hoops and a gold choker - a unique and enviable resort look.

The fashionista shared a photo of the ensemble in her Instagram Story, and her makeup was a total vacation mood too. Hailee went fresh-faced, rocking a soft pink lip, and her hair parted down the middle and slicked back into a bun.

Everything about Hailee's look is a total vacation mood

Hailey and Kendall have been enjoying a girls’ trip this week in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with both sharing photos from their time there. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star not only shared thong bikini photos of herself on Instagram (that happened to match Hailey’s thong bikini vibe), but a faraway group shot of her, Hailey, and more friends frolicking on a beach, and resort pants of her own in a separate mirror selfie.

Hailley went on to share another pic that gave us vacation FOMO as she snapped a mirror selfie in a pink and yellow floral bikini tucked under a linen button-down and shorts set.

We're swooning over Kendall's vacation pants too

The fashion maven also made fans go wild when she posted a bikini photo earlier this week - that showed her looking absolutely flawless per usual in a zebra print two-piece.

Hailee showed off her summer glow and toned figure once again as she posed for the camera in the swimsuit, which she paired with a chunky knit cardigan.

Hailey looked incredible in a zebra-print bikini

Fans and her celeb friends rushed to the comments to compliment the 24-year-old’s fierce selfie, including Khloe Kardashian who wrote: "This body!!!!" and Zoey Deutch who commented: "what a baaaabe".

We totally agree.

