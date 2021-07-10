Georgia Toffolo has discovered the ultimate designer dupe – and we're feeling inspired. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Made In Chelsea star sashayed in her latest outfit, teaming a sky blue mini dress with the chicest braided mules – and they look exactly like Bottega Veneta sandals.

Priced at £20.25, Toff's pastel heels are from Shein, and they're also available to shop in three other colours – black, purple and orange. A more affordable alternative, they're already selling like hotcakes so we'd recommend acting fast.

RELATED: Georgia Toffolo reveals her 10 favourite outfits for summer – and they're all under £35!

Pastel Blue Braided Mules, £20.25, Shein

READ: Best designer bargains for your post-COVID revenge shopping list - and yes, revenge shopping is a thing

Sharing her full outfit details, she said:

"Hi all, just having a little try on...This dress, I bought it when I was at home in Harvey Nichols, it's an Australian brand. But, it's so flattering and I love the little spaghetti straps, it's called Bec + Bridge. They do the most gorgeous little things and I just thought I'd slip it on because I'm going to pop out for lunch but you know when you want to dress up a little bit."

"These are the Bottega dupes, I got these from...oh my god it's a funny story. So I ordered these off of Shein...I forgot to use my own discount code but anyways I bought them from Shein and they are such a vibe, let me put them on."

MORE: 9 sparkly flat sandals to glam up your evening wear now that heels are redundant

Toff modelled her full outfit on Instagram

Joking that she felt like a wag, Toff said:

"Ok, I'm really feeling myself. I wanted you to see the whole outfit. They make my legs look so much better than they are...so I bought this Miu Miu bag...I think I look like a wag! I'm really feeling it because of obviously the big win last night. This is me if I were with a footballer which I just can't see, but you never know. This is the sort of thing that I'd totter around in."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.