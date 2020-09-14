We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Binky Felstead celebrated her engagement to new fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton with a fun-filled pub party on Sunday – and looked incredible while doing so. The Made In Chelsea star toasted her amazing news in the company of her close friends, including former E4 co-star Rosie Fortescue.

The reality star was swarmed by her friends as she arrived at a London pub, proudly flashing her giant ring in a series of snaps taken by Rosie. But it was Binky's beautiful blue dress that really caught our eye!

The brunette looked gorgeous in a floaty Bardot number from Neve & Noor, which was the perfect choice for an end of summer party.

SEE MORE: Take a peek inside Binky Felstead's amazing new home

Binky Felstead looked beautiful in blue as she toasted her engagement

The 'Ava Lagoon' dress features a flattering ruched bodice, dreamy blue floral print and on-trend puff sleeves.

WEDDING BELLS: Binky shares her dream wedding plans with Max

The TV star, who raises three-year-old daughter India with her ex Josh 'JP' Patterson, accessorised with gold jewellery and a cute circular hair grip to match We're absolutely loving her look...

Binky and Max celebrated with MIC's Rosie Fortescue

If you're keen to copy Binky's £189.00 dress for less, we've sourced this incredible dupe on ASOS for a more purse-friendly £95.

The tiered midi dress boasts slightly longer puff sleeves and pretty bow detailing on the back. We reckon it would be perfect for a special occasion – especially since the weather is looking so good this month.

Tiered midi dress with puff sleeve, £95.00, ASOS

Binky surprised her fans on Sunday when she showed off her huge and very distinctive diamond ring featuring a concentric octagonal design.

CUTE: Binky reveals she's welcomed a new family member

In the caption, the star confirmed that the photo meant that she was engaged and explained that her daughter India had played an important part in the big occasion.

Binky accepted a proposal from Max on Friday

The doting mum wrote: "The easiest 'Yes' EVER! On Friday morning, on their way to the duck pond, Max asked India for her permission to ask her mummy to marry him. I love you Max - you bring out the best in me. I'm so lucky [red heart emoji]."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.