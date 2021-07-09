Holly Willoughby's fabulously fruity frock gets fans talking

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It was Holly Willoughby's last day on This Morning before her summer break and she certainly saved her best look until last. The presenter joined Phillip Schofield on Friday for their last episode of the ITV show before their annual summer getaway, looking lovely in a fabulous fruit print dress.

Holly's gorgeous number from Rouje was oh so sophisticated; boasting a flattering, deep-V neckline, three-quarter length sleeves and a modest midi length, the dress was the perfect choice for her presenting duties.

Fans were loving the cute tangerine print of the pretty frock, which sparked an influx of compliments including from her celebrity friends Rochelle Humes and Mollie King.

Holly wrote: "Morning Friday… don’t get to say that very often… last day of term for us today before we head off for the summer… lots of fun to be had! See you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle dress by @rouje".

Her fans were quick to flock to the comments section, with one penning: "I love this dress you look absolutely stunning as usual" and another commenting: "Such a lovely dress! Enjoy the summer hols!".Saturdays stat Mollie had her eye on the dress, writing: "Beautiful! Enjoy the summer hols."

Holly looked gorgeous in a tangerine print dress

The 'Gabin' dress from French label Rouje is sadly almost sold out, but fear not because we've found some stunning fruity alternatives.

What about this zesty number from Nobody's Child? Perfect for a picnic in the park.

Eugenia Lemon Print Dress, £45, Selfridges

We're also loving this strawberry print dress available on Shein for just £19.99. The shirred detailing is super cute and the pretty little purchase would suit any body shape.

Shirred Strawberry Dress, £19.99, Shein

Holly and Phil are set to be replaced by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes next week and while we love having the married duo on our screens, we're definitely going to miss Holly's daily outfit posts.

Our favourite look of the week has to be the striking green polka dot dress Holly wore when she joined her husband Dan Baldwin and co-host Phil at Wimbledon.

Side-by-side with her husband Dan Baldwin, Holly was spotted waiting to take her seat on Centre Court, equipped perfectly for the unpredictable English weather with both a pair of sunglasses and a classic cream trench coat. Gorgeous! ;

