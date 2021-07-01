Best designer bargains for your post-COVID revenge shopping list - and yes, revenge shopping is a thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You’re probably heard of revenge bedtime procrastination by now (i.e staying up late because you don’t get enough leisure time during the day) but did you know that revenge shopping is a thing?

After over a year of cancelled plans and holidays, quarantine and restrictions, (thanks for nothing, COVID) people are shopping to give themselves a boost and make up for lost time. Financial experts are already noticing an upturn in spending, and they predict the curve to keep rising as 2021 continues.

Catching onto the trend, many brands are putting on great summer sales at the moment, so it’s a great time to hunt for designer bargains and investment pieces you can keep for many years to come.

We’ve trawled the web for the best cheap deals, so take a look and why not treat yourself? After the last year we’ve had, we all deserve it!

A designer handbag

See by Chloé Hana paneled suede shoulder bag, was £275 now £178, The Outnet

If you are planning on indulging in a bit of revenge shopping, your first port of call should be The Outnet – which is one of the best places to pick up designer bargains with up to 70% off. Among their wide selection of designer bag bargains, we found this gorgeous violet See by Chloé number which has nearly £100 off.

A pair of designer sunglasses

Fendi FF square acetate sunglasses, were £195 now £136, My Theresa

These brown tortoiseshell sunglasses from Fendi strike the perfect balance between nostalgia and modernism. They’re 30% off at My Theresa – which is a great site for picking up designer bargains

The must-have designer sneakers

Golden Goose superstar leather sneakers, were £407 now £330, Gilt

It’s so rare to find a pair of these super cool Golden Goose trainers in the sales but we’ve tracked down some - you’re welcome! These are 18% off and there are many more pairs up for grabs at Gilt – take a look at the best Golden Goose deals here.

Chic designer swimwear for your post-pandemic holiday

Printed swimsuit with adjustable midsection, was £165 now £99, Ganni

The adjustable ruching on this swimsuit makes it extra flattering. It’s currently 40% off which is a great saving.

The designer sandals you’ll wear all summer long

Mallory leather t strap sandals (in blush pink or cantaloupe), were £120 now £84, Michael Kors

These chic Michael Kors sandals are the only shoes you’ll need all summer – whether you’re rocking jeans or a maxi dress. They’re also available in black in the sale if that’s more your thing…

The designer summer dress of dreams

Seersucker check smock dress, was £225 now £135, Ganni

We can see ourselves living in this form-fitting sleeveless smock midi dress. It’s, pretty, super comfy to wear and you’d never know it has an elasticated waist! It has 40% off so it’s rude not to really!

A silk designer scarf

Gucci printed pink modal silk scarf, was £270 now £162, The Outnet

If you don’t have a designer scarf in your wardrobe then this is a must-have. It’s the most gorgeous shade of pink and it’s just landed at the Outnet with 40% off.

Your designer forever coat – the Burberry trench

Burberry cotton gabardine trench coat, was £1700 now £969, The Outnet

Okay, this might be a bit of a splurge but this is the kind of investment piece that will be passed down through the generations. You really can’t get chicer than a Burberry trench, it’s the designer coat of dreams, and this one is currently 43% off so you’ll be hard-pressed to get it cheaper

The all-purpose designer tote bag

Givenchy Antigona soft medium jacquard tote, was £1650 now £825, My Theresa

You’ll never regret investing in a designer bag – they’re such good quality that they literally last forever if you look after them. This Givenchy number is so elegant and it’s the perfect size – you can use it for weekend day trips, your daily commute, or even a night out if you’re like me and you need to make sure you’ve got all your makeup for touch-ups, as well as wipes, tissues and mints. Mini handbags just won’t cut it! It also has a detachable long strap so you can wear it a multitude of ways, oh and did we mention that it’s 50% off?

Designer sweatshirt for cooler nights

Love Moschino cotton terry sweatshirt, was £179 now £80, The Outnet

Summer is coming (just about) but you know there are still chilly moments. You’ll be pleased when they arrive because it’ll give you a chance to show off this beauty – which is currently 55% off.

