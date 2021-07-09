Geri Horner just styled her midi skirt in the chicest way

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Geri Horner never fails to impress with her ethereal white outfits – and her latest look was no exception. The Spice Girls star, who has just celebrated the 25th anniversary of the band's debut single Wannabe, was pictured on a sweet family trip to Austria with her son Monty, four.

The 48-year-old star, née Geri Halliwell, looked beautiful as ever in an all-white look comprising of a chic pleated midi skirt and a turtleneck knit.

Geri teamed her dreamy skirt with a matching top featuring gold button detailing on the shoulders, giving the summery ensemble a military twist.

She added a pair of towering wedges in cream and wore her red bob down loose in a straight style. We wouldn't have put the look together ourselves, but it sure works on Geri!

Her fans were loving her commitment to always wearing all white, calling her the "snow queen" and nicknaming her "White Spice".

Another Instagram fan commented: "Loving the outfit, the shoes are amazing and you look as radiant and gorgeous as ever" while a second shared: "Awesome turtleneck you look gorgeous".

Geri looked beautiful in an all-white look

Keen to recreate Geri's smart look? M&S has a lovely option that would be perfect for both work or play.

Geri's decision to shun bright colours in favour of more muted tones in recent years is a constant source of fascination for fans.

Pleated Midi Skirt, £75, M&S

The star herself explained her rationale in an interview, joking that her wardrobe was "like looking at the French Alps - a vast expanse of white". She revealed that she loves how simple getting dressed has become and now considers it her daily uniform.

That's not to say Geri doesn't still love colour, however, and she previously admitted the Queen was one of her ultimate style icons.

The Spice Girls star was pictured with son Monty ;

She told The Sun: "The Queen reminds me that I can still decide to put a smile on my face, to brush my hair and put on a fabulous dress. It might sound shallow but... isn’t that the power of clothes?

"I know that when I put on something stylish, it instantly gives me a lift. Fashion can generate a sense of optimism, and Her Majesty, in her vibrant palette of purples, oranges, greens and pinks, has always recognised that."

