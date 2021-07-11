Carol Vorderman sends fans wild in black bodysuit and curve-hugging jeans The Welsh star looked as glamorous as ever

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman caused a stir on Sunday when she posted a sultry selfie during her trip to Wales, sending fans wild for her look.

SEE: Carol Vorderman stuns in skintight bodysuit while reacting to fan comments

Taking to Instagram to share a moment from her trip, the Welsh star, who normally lives in Bristol, posted a photo in a daring black bodysuit, complete with curve-hugging black jeans and a large black belt before heading on a morning walk.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman reveals her unusual pre-workout hack

Previously admitting she regularly goes on "15 milers" and can't function without her daily exercise, the keen walker looked exquisite in a black bodycon ensemble as she posed whilst sitting on her bed.

"Off for a bit of a hike for @prostatecymru" wrote Carol, who is a passionate ambassador for the charity. Wearing her "happy shoes" Carol still managed to make her very practical outfit appear glamorous.

MORE: Carol Vorderman looks like a goddess as she showcases curves in gold dress

WOW: Carol Vorderman's skintight catsuit gets pulses racing

"Wild out there this morning!" Carol added, before heading out in a chic black trench coat, stylish black fedora and black fingerless gloves.

Carol sported a black bodycon outfit for her morning walk

It's not the first time the star stunned fans this weekend. On Saturday, Carol took to Instagram to post a photo of herself soaking up the sun in Wales wearing a daring plunge bodysuit complete with black detailing and a statement zip neckline.

Pairing her look with some chic black sunglasses and sporting beachy waves in her long brunette locks, the 60-year-old looked exquisite as she enjoyed the Welsh sunset.

"Cheers from another beautiful evening in Wales… it takes my breath away here…" penned Carol as she beamed at the camera.

The mathematician stunned fans with her sunset selfie

"Moon rises… sunsets… peace… harbours… wildwalks… belly laughing…" she continued, holding up an icy beverage.

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment Carol's look. "Looking stunning as always," wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "Carol you look sensational!"

A third fan claimed Carol's stunning selfie "took [their] breath away!"

SEE: Carol Vorderman shunned London life for lavish Bristol home – see inside

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.