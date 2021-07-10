Carol Vorderman stuns in skintight bodysuit while reacting to fan comments The former Countdown star Carol embraces her curves

Fans are always kept up to date with Carol Vorderman's sultry outfits via her regular mirror selfies, and on Saturday she showed off one of her finest looks to date.

The former Countdown star posted two photographs to her Instagram Stories, wearing a skintight white bodysuit with zip detail down the front and nude panels at the sides. She paired her daring top with black figure-hugging jeans – a silhouette we've seen Carol sport many times before.

The jeans appear to come with a waist-cinching belt, further enhancing Carol's famous curves. The beauty wore her mid-length locks down and it looked as though she had a minimal touch of makeup on.

The mathematician looks incredible

Alongside the picture, Carol added the caption: "Note… new phone case after hundreds of you moaning at me! The broken one is inside of it tho!!!"

Carol's previous phone case was very evidently cracked, and it seems to have caused a stir among fans who told her it was time for an upgrade!

The outfit deserved two different photos

Last Saturday, Carol opted for another racy outfit – but this time a killer catsuit. She wore a beautiful black curve-hugging jumpsuit and teamed it with another eye-catching belt.

Carol's old phone case was cracked

Referencing the accessory in her post's caption, Carol joked: "Oops… think I've got my weightlifting belt on today."

We love seeing the star's outfits from her glamourous walk-in wardrobe which is located at her home in Bristol.

Carol is a big fan of chunky belts

The maths genius makes no secret of the fact that she loves the West Country landscape, constantly sharing pictures of the city's iconic Suspension Bridge which is on her doorstep. Her home is just as impressive, featuring grand interiors, regal touches and a jaw-dropping kitchen.

During the pandemic, Carol has stepped up her fitness routine bigtime and turned her living room into an at-home gym complete with padded floors and plenty of weights. Now that's what we call commitment!

