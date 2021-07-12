Carrie Symonds wore the coolest blouse ever at the Euros final

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carrie Symonds - the wife of Prime Minister Boris Johnson - joined her husband on Sunday evening as she watched England in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Sitting alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George, the blonde looked incredible in her outfit which had a distinctively patriotic vibe. She wore black trousers, a navy blue blazer, high heels and a gorgeous red and white gingham shirt by La Veste - one of her favourite brands.

The red and white colouring was certainly for England, and the shirt featured a frill edge statement collar. You can pick up the design for £128.41.

If Carrie's top is a little out of your price range, River Island has a similar style for a much more purse-friendlier £28. Result!

Carrie and Boris at the final

The former PR girl has exploded onto the fashion scene since her relationship with the UK PM became common knowledge and we love her style. She often sports high street dresses with classic high heels, and her wedding dress was a boho dream.

School Shirt 05, £128.41, La Veste

The 33-year-old was a vision in white as she donned a bohemian lace wedding dress for the May ceremony. Opting for an alternative chic Christos Costarellos number, the bride defied tradition and swapped a tulle veil for an elegant floral headband.

Red oversized collar gingham t-shirt, £28, River Island

In June, Boris and Carrie headed to the Eden Project to attend a reception for the G7 leaders at the summit in Cornwall. Carrie rocked a floral-print silk midi dress by The Vampire's Wife and a pair of stunning yellow heels from Prada. According to reports, the dress was rented for the occasion, which is a great move from Carrie; contributing to the sustainable fashion movement.

