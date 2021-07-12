Harper Beckham looks super stylish as she watches the Euro finals with dad David

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Harper Beckham looked so cute on Sunday evening as she watched England play in the Euro 2021 final against Italy. Sitting in the stand with her footballing legend dad David and brother Cruz, the daughter of Victoria wore a fabulous dress by French label Bonpoint.

The 10-year-old sported the brand's 'Girls Strappy Dress' which was adorned with printed poppies. The sleeveless number featured a square collar and button fastening and had a lovely flared fit. Made from organic cotton poplin, it has two patch pockets at the front and solid-coloured lining. Originally priced at £155, it's down to £108 in their seasonal sale. Result!

The little fashionista teamed the design with a pair of high-top sneakers. How cool?

Bonpoint is a label that Harper loves to wear, and she even helped to design a dress by the brand herself to wear to her christening in 2019.

David, Harper and Cruz Beckham at the EURO 2021 final

Her mother Victoria revealed to Instagram at the time that her daughter had designed her own frock for the service. She shared a video of a parcel from the brand, which consisted of sketches and material swatches.

Bonpoint Laly printed cotton dress, £108, My Theresa

The former Spice Girl said: "BonPoint have designed Harper's christening dress, they've given her three fabrics for her to choose from as well."

Harper wore a Bonpoint dress to her Christening in 2019

She showed her followers a sketch of Harper's cape that she wore on her big day, and said: "And this beautiful cashmere cape for on top of her dress. I have to say, it has been the most incredible experience to be a part of - their attention to detail, craftsmanship is really quite incredible. The clothes are beautifully made and I'm excited for everyone to see which dress she goes for." Talk about a chip off the old block, right?

