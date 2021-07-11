Kate Middleton’s glamorous jewelery at Wembley sparks fan reaction We're obsessed - and tracked down a similar pair for less than $100

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a chic white blazer and jeans at Wembley on Sunday, but there was one gorgeous accessory she wore that got everyone talking as she took in the match alongside the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George by their side.

Kate had on a gorgeous pair of red statement earrings that fans can’t stop swooning over - and we’re obsessed with them too.

Kate's red earrings are so stunning!

Several hit Twitter and raved about them, with one writing “I love Kate Middleton’s earrings."

Although it hasn’t been confirmed who designed Kate’s earrings, they look very similar to Atterley’s Blaiz teardrop beaded earrings, which cost less than $100. So much so that fans are already speculating that they’re an exact match.

As Kate debuted her latest fashion statement, football fans enjoyed another exciting day at Wembley, particularly Prince William, who is president of the Football Association and has been cheering on many of England's wins.

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess attended the game with Prince George

Celebrities and fans alike gathered at the famed stadium one last time to watch the final of the postponed 2020 European Championships, in which England took on Italy for the chance to win their first international competition since the 1966 World Cup.

The atmosphere in the stadium was electric with 60,000 in attendance, including many famous faces.

Retired footballer David Beckham and two of his children, son Cruz and daughter Harper, were also pictured at the match. To the star's right in the star-studded crowd was Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

David Beckham and Tom Cruise attended the game too

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were also among the fans cheering England on.

Prior to the game, the Duchess attended another sporting major event as she attended Wimbledon with her father, Michael Middleton, and dazzled in a crepe pink midi dress.

