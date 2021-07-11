Alex Scott turns heads at Wimbledon in stunning gingham suit and shorts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Team HELLO! have been keeping an eager eye out for the best-dressed stars at Wimbledon, and have been stunned by the likes of David Beckham, Holly Willoughby and the Duchess of Cambridge. Causing a stir courtside, Alex Scott's glamorous gingham ensemble was easily one of our favourite looks of the weekend.

SEE: Alex Scott's stunning £1.5million London home revealed – photos

The stylish football star arrived to watch the tennis looking exquisite in a chic gingham co-ord, sporting pastel blue shorts and matching suit jacket over a simple white tee.

The sports star enjoyed afternoon tea at the Wimbledon Champsionships

Teaming her Tommy Hilfiger suit with a pair of 'barely-there' nude heels to elongate her legs, the 36-year-old's look is giving us all the inspo we need for our summer wardrobe.

"Tea, Tennis & @tommyhilfiger… What a lovely little day at Wimbledon that was," wrote the star. "Now rest for a big super Sunday… #itscominghome".

MORE: Alex Scott wows in wet-look leggings for new shoot

READ: Alex Scott commands attention in leather trousers and quirky shirt

The Euros 2020 presenter accessorized with chunky gold jewellery, completing her look with several neck chains, statement gold rings and delicate diamond studs.

Letting her outfit do all the talking, Alex teamed her statement suit with a subtle makeup look and wore her long brunette hair in loose curls.

Alex looked radiant in a chic gingham suit at the tennis

The former Strictly contested received a flurry of compliments from fans, including one who wrote: "Looking stunning! Always so classy and elegant," whilst another agreed: "Looking rather dapper Alex."

Several other fans left a string of heart-eye emojis in the comments, with a third writing: "I absolutely love your outfit, you look fab".

GET THE LOOK: Gingham Shorts, £36, River Island

As the star no doubt tucked into Wimbledon's iconic snack of strawberries and cream, she enjoyed a relaxing day off before presenting at the England game on Sunday.

The star stunned courtside in Tommy Hilfiger

It's not the first time the glamorous star has turned heads with her outfits. On Friday, the star shared a photo of herself looking incredible in a pair of thigh-high leather boots.

"Living my life like it's golden," she penned, causing a huge reaction amongst her fans.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.