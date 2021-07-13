Pregnant Rachel Riley looks so radiant in her floral jumpsuit - and it's in the sale The Countdown star is expecting her second baby

Countdown star Rachel Riley was pictured stepping out in Manchester on Monday night, as she finished up a day of filming and headed home - and we're in love with her chic and comfy look.

In photos published by MailOnline, the presenter, who is expecting her second baby, wore a shirred jumpsuit from Nobody's Child layered with a bold yellow T-shirt, adding some comfy trainers and a tote bag over her shoulder.

Rachel's flattering jumpsuit is in fact a sale buy from Nobody's Child, costing £27.30 reduced from £39. And even better, it's still available to shop in most sizes.

The former Strictly star and her husband Pasha Kovalev are due to welcome their second child this autumn, and Rachel has been sharing plenty of snaps on Instagram throughout her pregnancy.

On Sunday, she shared a sweet selfie showing off her bump as she wrote: "Anyone else's England shirt shrunk since the last time they wore it?"

Jumpsuit, £27.30, Nobody's Child

Rachel was inundated with sweet comments from fans, with one writing: "Looking good Rachel. Congratulations to you and Pasha," and another adding: "You're blooming, you look lovely."

Pasha and Rachel started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing. The couple then married in June 2019 in Las Vegas, months before welcoming their first child, daughter Maven, on 15 December.



Rachel dressed her bump in an England shirt for the football

In a recent interview with MailOnline, the TV star confessed that both she and Pasha were unsure about having children in the early stages of their relationship. Having had time to reflect, the pair decided to go ahead before it was too late. "We've bashed them out! Get the sleep deprivation over in one go is the plan," she said.

"I'm 35 and I've got friends that are struggling with fertility, and you just never know if you're going to be able to get pregnant, we have been really lucky, touch wood and we're very excited. They're great, we weren't sure if we wanted them before and we're just both in love, it's lovely.