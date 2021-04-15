Countdown's Rachel Riley revealed that she and husband Pasha Kovalev are expecting their second baby on Wednesday, and now she's shared a beautiful snap of her growing bump.

Wearing a beautiful blue co-ord from Never Fully Dressed - which gives the look of a stunning maxi dress - the star revealed that she was glad she now longer had to try and hide her pregnancy shape.

"Nice being able to breathe again at work! No more stomach holding in, phew!" She captioned the photos, which also showed her modelling a pretty pink dress on the show.

Rachel's outfit is the 'Blue Swirl' set from Never Fully Dressed, which has also been worn by Kate Garraway in the past. The skirt is currently in the sale for £39, and the Curve version of the co-ord is still available to shop, too.

Rachel shared the beautiful bump picture

The presenter took to social media on Wednesday morning, to announce her pregnancy - 35-year-old Rachel, who is already a mother to 15-month-old baby daughter Maven, posted a picture of herself standing next to the iconic Countdown board which read out the word, "fittriley", an anagram of "fertility".

Rachel announced her pregnancy the Countdown way!

"A special teatime teaser," she wrote. "And your clue is... Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her... And it'll only get worse till Autumn! Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave."

Rachel and Pasha met when they were partnered up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, and announced her pregnancy in May 2019. In June, the couple decided to elope and tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony, before welcoming their baby girl on 15 December 2019.

Blue swirl skirt, £39, Never Fully Dressed

During a recent chat with HELLO!, Rachel revealed how she would love to have another baby. "Yeah I think we'd like another one," she shared.

"Some of my friends had twins by accident and a few of them have got three little ones and everyone seemed to have them straight after. No one regrets it though, do they?"