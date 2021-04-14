Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev expecting second baby - see cute Countdown announcement Congratulations are in order!

Rachel Riley has announced that she and husband Pasha Kovalev are expecting their second child together.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the 35-year-old star - who is already a mother to 15-month-old baby daughter Maven - posted a picture of herself standing next to the iconic Countdown board which read out the word, "fittriley", which spells "fertility".

Exclusive: Rachel Riley talks family life with Pasha Kovalev

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley shares cutest video of baby daughter and Pasha

"A special teatime teaser," she wrote. "And your clue is... Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her... "

MORE: Rachel Riley melts hearts with new snap of baby Maven - and she clearly takes after Pasha Kovalev

READ: Rachel Riley on renewing her wedding vows & date nights with Pasha - exclusive

She added: "And it'll only get worse till Autumn! Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave."

Rachel and Pasha met when they were partnered up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2103, and announced her pregnancy in May 2019. In June, the couple decided to elope and tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony, before welcoming their baby girl on 15 December 2019.

Rachel is pregnant with her second child

Sophie Ellis-Bextor was one of the first to congratulate the Rachel, writing: "Congratulations!! That is happy news indeed. Lots of love from us to you all xxx." One fan remarked: "Ahhhh, congratulations, such lovely news." Another said: "Congratulations both, great teaser, FITTRILEY = Fertility Pregnant woman."

During a recent chat with HELLO!, Countdown star Rachel revealed how she would love to have another baby. "Yeah I think we'd like another one," she shared.

MORE: Rachel Riley reveals future aspirations for daughter Maven

READ: Rachel Riley gave birth to daughter Maven standing up at home

"Some of my friends had twins by accident and a few of them have got three little ones and everyone seemed to have them straight after. No one regrets it though, do they?"

Rachel also opened up about Maven's love of dancing and shared her hopes for expanding their family further. "She's very happy. She loves dancing. She's done her first couple of tantrums last week, which at 14 months I'm like ok... it's kind of funny," she admitted.

Rachel and Pasha are already doting parents to little Maven

Of her dancing skills, which she has clearly inherited from her pro dancer dad, Rachel added: "She's in this phase where whenever we sit down to eat dinner and put some music on, she forces us off the chairs and makes us dance. If there's a song that she likes, she pushes you off!

"The other day it was Barry Manilow, sometimes it's a 90s dance tune. She loves her dancing. As soon as she could start twirling, it's like every night, it's time to dance."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.