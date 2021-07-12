Rachel Riley proudly shows off blossoming baby bump in 'tight' T-shirt The Countdown star is pregnant with her second child

Rachel Riley really got into the football spirit as she shared her support, wearing an old England T-shirt for the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night.

Joking that the tee was a little snug, the Countdown presenter - who is pregnant with her second child - proudly displayed her blossoming baby bump. "Anyone else's England shirt shrunk since the last time they wore it? #euro2020 #itscominghome," she remarked in the caption.

MORE: Rachel Riley makes honest confession about having children with Pasha Kovalev

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley shares the cutest video of baby Maven with Pasha Kovalev

Rachel, who is an avid Manchester United football fan, was inundated with lovely messages - with one commenting: "Love it!!! I'll be looking the same later but mine will be gluten related." Another remarked: "Looking beautiful."

MORE: Rachel Riley reveals Strictly stint with Pasha Kovalev left her needing 'therapy'

Exclusive: Rachel Riley talks family life with Pasha Kovalev

A third post read: "Still looks amazing I hope you are doing well." Another person stated: "Excellent choice. The 82 classic!"

Rachel and her husband Pasha Kovalev are due to welcome their second child this autumn. They started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing. The couple then married in June 2019 in Las Vegas, months before welcoming their first child, little Maven, on 15 December.

Rachel posted this snap in her England shirt

In a recent interview with MailOnline, the TV star confessed that both she and Pasha were unsure about having children in the early stages of their relationship. Having had time to reflect, the pair decided to go ahead before it was too late. "We've bashed them out! Get the sleep deprivation over in one go is the plan," she said.

"I'm 35 and I've got friends that are struggling with fertility, and you just never know if you're going to be able to get pregnant, we have been really lucky, touch wood and we're very excited. They're great, we weren't sure if we wanted them before and we're just both in love, it's lovely."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.