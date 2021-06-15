We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

One of our favourite daytime TV shows Countdown is back, with Anne Robinson making her debut, replacing Nick Hewer. In new pictures for the epic show, Anne joins Rachel Riley and Susie Dent - now that's what you call an amazing female trio, right?

We adore Rachel's stunning outfit in the promotional shots. Despite being pregnant with her second child, the blonde beauty looked as glam as ever in an eye-catching cream dress with a pink ombre hem. She teamed the mini number with coordinating pink high heels and we are all for this modern look.

Reflecting on filming with journalist and broadcaster Anne, Rachel said: "It’s been really fun watching Anne very quickly find her feet in the Countdown studio and seeing the contestants in the new groove with her."

The TV star added: "She’s not shy of asking them funny questions and the responses have ranged from going into their own comedy routines to not looking directly at her and hoping she doesn’t see them - it’s been very lively!"

Rachel looked incredible in her ombre dress

Throughout Rachel's pregnancy, she has looked super chic. At the start of the month, she enjoyed a sunny day out with her daughter Maven and looked lovely in a pair of polka-dot trousers and a fitted black top, as she celebrated having her COVID vaccine.

"Obligatory 'I got my Covid jab' celebration post," she wrote. "Was a Pfizer 3 for 1 as my wriggly toddler will benefit with the antibodies in my breast milk, as will the currently cooking little one!"

Rachel added a bug-eye sunglasses to her look, while one-year-old Maven looked adorable in a butterfly-print outfit from royal-favourite kidswear designer - and the Countdown presenter's namesake - Rachel Riley.

