Rachel Riley might have found love with her Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Pasha Kovalev, but the experience left her needing "therapy". During a candid chat with MailOnline, the Countdown star - who is pregnant with her second child - revealed she avoids watching the BBC show after undergoing cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) to recover from her stint back in 2013.

"It still terrifies me. I've had CBT since because it was so terrifying," she explained. "I just avoid it to be honest."

Despite this, Rachel still enjoys having a little dance every now and then - particularly when on holiday. "I love dancing; when Pasha and I go on holiday we always find a salsa club whether we were in Indonesia or LA or Cannes, wherever we were in the world," she added.

The couple started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly. They then married in June 2019 in Las Vegas, months before welcoming their first child, little Maven, on 15 December. They are due to welcome their second baby later this year.

On her pregnancies holding her back, Rachel continued: "I've had a bit of a belly for the last couple of years so as soon as I don't we'll go somewhere.

Pasha and Rachel are due to welcome their second child this year

"It's really great and when we've been on holiday with our mums he's like spinning them around and they love it as well. He gets very good brownie points."

During the interview, the TV star confessed that both she and Pasha were unsure about having children in the early stages of their relationship. Having had time to reflect, the pair decided to go ahead before it was too late.

"We've bashed them out! Get the sleep deprivation over in one go is the plan," she explained. "I'm 35 and I've got friends that are struggling with fertility, and you just never know if you're going to be able to get pregnant, we have been really lucky, touch wood and we're very excited."

