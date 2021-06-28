Rachel Riley shows off impressive baby bump in ASOS outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rachel Riley is currently pregnant with her second child and wow, the former Strictly Come Dancing star is looking absolutely incredible!

Showing off her baby bump on Friday's show, the blonde beauty decided to wear a fabulous co-ord from Never Fully Dressed - available at ASOS.

In photographs that appeared on the Rachel Riley fan account on Instagram, her shirred top featured a striking blue gauzy print and it came complete with billowing, voluminous sleeves. The fancy number comes in at £69, and is a great separate that would skim a baby bump like Rachel's comfortably.

The mother-of-one also rocked the matching midi skirt and we think you'll agree, it looks wonderful. The plus size version of this skirt is currently online at ASOS for £26.35. Bargain!

Countdown is one of our favourite daytime TV shows and we are so glad it's back! Anne Robinson has made her debut in this series, replacing Nick Hewer.

Never Fully Dressed shirred balloon sleeve top co-ord in blue abstract print, £69, ASOS

We were so excited when we saw the promotional shots for the new series. Rachel's stunning outfit caught our eye once again. The star looked as glam as ever in an eye-catching cream dress with a pink ombre hem. She teamed the mini number with coordinating pink high heels and we are all for this modern look.

Never Fully Dressed Plus shirred midi skirt co-ord in blue abstract print, £26.35

Reflecting on filming with journalist and broadcaster Anne, Rachel said: "It's been really fun watching Anne very quickly find her feet in the Countdown studio and seeing the contestants in the new groove with her."

The TV star added: "She’s not shy of asking them funny questions and the responses have ranged from going into their own comedy routines to not looking directly at her and hoping she doesn’t see them - it’s been very lively!"

