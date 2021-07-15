Victoria Beckham's figure-sculpting leggings look incredible

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham is clearly very excited about her latest activewear collection with Reebok, and we don't blame her!

The star has shared lots of gorgeous shots of the new range on her Instagram page, including a shot of her leggings, which come in a chic green shade.

"#ReebokxVictoriaBeckham DROP FIVE... Shop the new collection now at victoriabeckham.com, 36 Dover Street and reebok.com," she wrote to fans, as they rushed to compliment the new pieces.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham lets Harper do her makeup

"Looks amazing as always Victoria," one wrote, with another adding: "So keen to place an order!" Plenty more simply posted lines of heart-eyed and flames emojis in reaction to the photo.



Victoria has launched her latest Reebok range

Victoria's latest sportswear offering is currently available to shop online, but hurry - as her hero pieces often sell out quickly. Her favourite cap is back, costing £55, and she's now launched a chic visor which costs £35.

Other fan favourites include her hoodies, £159, which are now available in a range of muted tones, and of course the curve-sculpting leggings, which are £89. How do we choose?

Reebok x VB Logo Leggings in Chalk Green, £89, Victoria Beckham

Victoria has affectionately dubbed her Reebok range 'Veebok', and is often pictured wearing it while she's relaxing at home, doing the school run or running errands.

The 47-year-old is a lover of exercise - and has previously talked about her "very, very disciplined" fitness routine.

Victoria's favourite cap is back, costing £55

She told The Guardian's Weekend magazine that her day begins between 5.30am and 6am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is "a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running". She added: "That's the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes."

After that, it's on to a session with her personal trainer. "30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," she revealed. No wonder she loves her hard-working activewear!

