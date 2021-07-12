Victoria Beckham's unreal glitter knee-high boots have Instagram obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham likes to keep her legion of Instagram fans up to date with her new drops from her fashion collection and her latest insights got us super excited.

On Sunday, the mother-of-four posted a snap of her rocking a white maxi dress, complete with a vibrant goldfish print. She teamed the statement look with a pair of knee high, silver glittery boots from her forthcoming new collection. And we think you'll agree, they are pretty epic, don't you think?

VB wrote: "So, I'm here in Paris rocking a super sparkly boot and goldfish dress," said Victoria as she strutted towards the mirror.

Earlier in the week, the former Spice Girl tested the water with the bold accessory, sharing a video of a model wearing them. She wrote: "The first AW21 pieces have arrived. Discover now at victoriabeckham.com and our Dover Street store #VBAW21."

Check out VB's new boots!

The boots got a huge amount of love, with singer Lily Allen leading the way, writing "BOOTS!!!". Another follower wrote: "Want these boots!" Yes, they are an acquired taste of course, but we think they would look pretty epic styled with some skinny jeans and a simple black shirt. Imagine turning up to these at your Christmas party? Amazing.

Open Shoulder V Neck Midi Dress in Orange & Cream, £1,350 Victoria Beckham

Ahead of England playing in the Euros 2020 final against Italy, the 47-year-old coined her dress a "lucky dress", stating that: "Lots of cultures consider it lucky, it's said to bring positive energy, wealth, harmony, and grant wishes."

"Positive, playful and considered good luck, the goldfish print is key this season. Seen here on a silk midi dress with flared, zip sleeves and panel detailing," she continued. So chic...

