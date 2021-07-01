This Morning's Ruth Langsford beams after hair transformation The TV star is set to host This Morning this summer

Ahead of her This Morning stint this summer, Ruth Langsford is making some final preparations as she unveiled her stunning hair transformation on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old, who will present the ITV daytime show with husband Eamonn Holmes in the coming weeks, shared her excitement during a trip to the salon where she had her locks trimmed and dyed to a lighter shade of blonde.

"Summer highlighting incoming," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "Thanks @rachie.roo.3 @leobancroft… Blonde again!"

The new hairstyle comes shortly after Ruth confirmed her return to This Morning. Appearing on Loose Women last week, the TV favourite revealed that both she and husband Eamonn will step in for main hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for six weeks.

"I'm not leaving - normally when you do a best bits everyone goes: 'Thank you, it's been lovely working with you.' I'm going next door," she divulged.

Ruth gave fans a glimpse of her new hairstyle

"Eamonn and I will be on This Morning for about six weeks then I will be back. But I'll be talking to you all every day because we do the handovers."

The TV couple have previously filled in for regular presenters Phillip and Holly every Friday and during school holidays – they were last on the show during the Easter holidays. Last year, viewers were shocked to learn that Ruth and Eamonn's Friday slot would be replaced with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

At the time, the married couple took to Twitter to share identical statements on their respective accounts, they wrote: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years. Have a Ball you two! It's not Goodbye from us, it's simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

