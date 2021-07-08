Ruth Langsford gets candid with fans in ultra-flattering activewear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford has been openly sharing her running journey with her Instagram followers, and revealed on Wednesday that she had taken a break from her 'Couch to 5k' due to a back strain.

Looking lovely in a snake print activewear top, she told fans that she had returned to running, but had to cut her workout short - describing it as an "epic fail" in a short video.

"I just wasn't feeling it, I was really struggling [and] couldn't get my breathing right... I failed. And I just walked," she said.

WATCH: Ruth shares disappointment at fitness 'failure'

Fans were quick to send their support to Ruth, insisting she hadn't failed and that she should be proud of herself.

"You haven’t failed Ruth. The fact you get out and have a go is an achievement in itself," one wrote, while another added: "Never a fail Ruth, you were out there building stamina, energy and getting fresh air... I think you're fab so don't be so hard on yourself."

How nice is that? We bet fans were also in love with Ruth's running outfit, which featured snake print details and a flattering fitted cut.

The T-shirt may be a past-season piece from Marks & Spencer, since the Loose Women presenter has recommended the brand's sportswear in the past. We've spotted another printed tee from the retailer for just £17.50, as well as a grey performance top costing just £15.

Ruth, who is married to fellow presenter Eamonn Holmes, took up a daily skipping challenge and committed to completing 10k steps a day during lockdown last year, and is now doing the popular 'Couch to 5k' challenge.

Captioning Wednesday's video, she did have some inspiring words for her fans following her latest run, writing: "Have to remember that thing my Mum always taught me. 'If at first you don't succeed… try, try, try again.' I'll be back!"

